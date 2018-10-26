Futures were sharply lower this morning, potentially undoing most of the strong stock gains seen on Thursday. With today's indicated declines, the S&P 500 is on the cusp of a correction. The Nasdaq is all but certain to post its fourth straight weekly loss. (CNBC)
* Asia markets fall as US futures point to decline (CNBC)
* Cramer explains the market volatility and why another Great Recession is not in the cards (CNBC)
Leading tech stocks lower, Amazon's (AMZN) 10 percent is diving in premarket trading after reporting revenue that came in below forecasts, and disappointing fourth quarter guidance. It reported quarterly profit of $5.75 per share, well above the consensus estimate of $3.14. (CNBC)
* Amazon says AWS revenue jumped 46 percent in third quarter (CNBC)
Alphabet (GOOGL) shares were 5 percent lower after, like Amazon, it reported revenue below projections, despite a 21 percent jump from a year earlier. It earned $13.06 per share for the third quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42. (CNBC)
Earnings out this morning include the latest numbers from Charter Communications (CHTR), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Goodyear Tire (GT), Moody's (MCO), and Phillips 66 (PSX). There are no earnings reports of note out after today's closing bell. (CNBC)
The government issues its first look at third quarter GDP at 8:30 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, the University of Michigan is out with its final October reading on consumer sentiment. (CNBC)