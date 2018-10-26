Investigators are focusing on Florida as a transit point for a number of the suspected explosive devices recovered so far in a campaign aimed at top Democratic Party leaders and supporters, a law enforcement official told USA Today.

President Donald Trump's administration is considering blocking ports of entry to migrants, including asylum seekers, on the U.S.-Mexico border. Several options are expected to be delivered to the Department of Homeland Security today. (WSJ)

General Motors (GM) said today it wants Trump to back a nationwide program to boost the sale of zero emission vehicles like electric cars. The government has proposed ending California's ability to require more clean vehicles. (Reuters)

Trump outlined a plan to lower drug prices in the U.S. Under the proposal, the Department of Health and Human Services would permit Medicare to create a new payment model that would bring prices in line with what other nations pay. (CNBC)



Attorney Michael Avenatti welcomed a potential criminal probe by the Justice Department into statements he and his client Julie Swetnick made about alleged sexual misconduct by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. (CNBC)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to all Google employees saying the company has fired 48 people over the last two years for sexual harassment. Of those 48 people, 13 were "senior managers and above." (CNBC)



Sears (SHLD) Chairman Eddie Lampert seemingly swooped in again to save Sears, with a plan to pay to support it through its bankruptcy operations. But there is a new catch. He will only put in more money if his investment is further protected. (CNBC)

The current $750 million Powerball jackpot — up for grabs in Saturday night's drawing — marks the third-largest haul in the game's history and the fourth-largest lottery prize ever. If you win, here are tips on how to remain anonymous. (CNBC)