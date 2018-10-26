Amazon's plunge puts the tech-heavy Nasdaq on pace for its worst month since the financial crisis

Amazon's disappointing third quarter results are sending the stock down and dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lower.

The Nasdaq Composite index dropped as much as 2.5 percent in morning trading Friday, on pace for its fourth straight week of losses. The index is now 3.5 percent lower week-to-date and trading in correction levels, more than 10 percent off its 52-week high.

The Nasdaq is on pace for its worst month since October 2008 during the financial crisis, having lost more than 10 percent month-to-date.

Amazon shed 7 percent in the first few minutes of trading Friday after bracing investors for a weaker holiday season during its quarterly update.

Other megacap tech stocks also took legs lower and weighed on the Nasdaq.

Apple and Microsoft each fell 1 percent; Alphabet — which also reported earnings Thursday — fell more than 2 percent. Facebook and Netflix each fell about 2 percent.