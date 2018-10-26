Australia stocks trade higher following Wall Street gains

Stocks in Australia were higher on Friday as Wall Street recovered from a drop in the previous session that sent two of the major indexes into the red for 2018.

The ASX 200 advanced 0.19 percent in early trade, with the heavily weighted financial subindex gaining 0.46 percent and the energy sector adding 0.19 percent.

Stocks of Australia's so-called Big Four banks gained. ANZ rose 0.32 percent, Commonwealth Bank advanced by 0.63 percent while Westpac was 0.31 percent higher.

Futures pointed to a slightly higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,535 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,570. The index last closed at 21,268.73.