Asia Markets

Australia stocks trade higher following Wall Street gains

Stocks in Australia were higher on Friday as Wall Street recovered from a drop in the previous session that sent two of the major indexes into the red for 2018.

The ASX 200 advanced 0.19 percent in early trade, with the heavily weighted financial subindex gaining 0.46 percent and the energy sector adding 0.19 percent.

Stocks of Australia's so-called Big Four banks gained. ANZ rose 0.32 percent, Commonwealth Bank advanced by 0.63 percent while Westpac was 0.31 percent higher.

Futures pointed to a slightly higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,535 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,570. The index last closed at 21,268.73.

Wall Street bounces back

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks saw a recovery from steep losses in the previous trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped by 401.13 points to close at 24,984.55, snapping a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 saw gains of 1.9 percent to close at 2,705.57. The gains sent the Dow and S&P 500 back into positive territory for 2018, but barely.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced by 2.95 percent to close at 7,318.34 .

ECB keeps rates on hold

In other news, The European Central Bank also left its benchmark interest rates unchanged on Thursday, something that one market observer said was not unexpected.

"As expected, the ECB left rates on hold and made no changes to its forward guidance, the Bank is still set to end its quantitative easing programme at the end of the year and rates are still expected to remain on hold 'through the summer of 2019'," Rodrigo Catril, a senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.

"The Euro was briefly boosted by Draghi's comments, reaching an overnight high of 1.1432, but it seems that the market remains unconvinced on Draghi's views that the risk to the outlook remain "broadly balanced," he said, in reference to comments made by ECB President Mario Draghi.

The euro traded at $1.1374 as of 7:05 a.m. HK/SIN after seeing a high above 1.14 yesterday.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, last traded at 96.679, following an earlier rally from the 96.2 handle.

The Japanese yen traded at 112.39 against the greenback after weakening yesterday from levels around 111.85. The Australian dollar was at $0.708 after seeing a high above 0.709 yesterday.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

