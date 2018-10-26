Florida resident Cesar Sayoc Jr. was charged Friday with five federal crimes related to at least 13 mail bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and a number of other leading Democrats and critics of President Barack Obama, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said.

A latent fingerprint linked to Sayoc was found on an explosive device sent to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, according to FBI Director Chris Wray.

DNA that could be linked to Sayoc was recovered from two different improvised explosive devices, Wray said.

The FBI chief warned that other explosive devices still might be in transit now. Wray urged people to report any suspicious packages.

Sayoc, a 56-year-old old with a lengthy criminal record, was taken into custody Friday morning.

He was charged with interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers

Sayoc faces up to 58 years in prison if convicted.

"This is a law-and-order administration," Sessions told reporters at a briefing. "We will not tolerate such lawlessness, especially not political violence."

In addition to Waters, who had two bombs addressed to her, the explove devices were were sent in packages addressed to former Obama, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, ex-Vice President Joe Biden, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. former CIA Director John Brennan, former national intelligence chief James Clapper, actor Robert De Niro, leading Trump impeachment proponent Tom Steyer, and billionaire philanthropist George Soros.