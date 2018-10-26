Here's what every major analyst had to say about Amazon's plunge: 'Wait for the dust to settle'

Here's what three pros think about Amazon's earnings 14 Hours Ago | 01:32

Amazon's stock was diving on Friday, a day after the e-commerce giant reported disappointing third-quarter revenue and gave lower guidance for the quarter ahead.

Amazon shares fell more than 8 percent in premarket even as analysts reaffirmed their long-term bullish stance on the stock.

Wall Street analysts adjusted price targets on Amazon, with many repeating previous convictions about the stock's potential.

"We don't see any real structural issue," Barclays said in a note. "We would wait for the dust to settle a bit before adding to positions."

"We continue to believe there is massive runway ahead," Deutsche said."

Here's a wrap of all the major analysts on Amazon's results: