Goa: Where the Portuguese legacy lives on

Goa — India's smallest state — is about 300 miles south of Mumbai.

A Portuguese colony until 1961, the coastal region is now known for its music, nightlife and beaches.

Goa's beautiful coastline has been attracting visitors since the 1960s. In the last five years, however, the number of tourists coming to the holiday destination has almost tripled.

This remarkable growth has drawn hoteliers and restaurateurs to its shores, and attracted businesses from all over India that are keen to invest in the tiny state.

High season in Goa is between October and January. But if you don't like partying, and prefer deserted beaches, then the best time to visit is in the low season. While you may experience the occasional downpour between February and September, room rates will also be a lot cheaper.