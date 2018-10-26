RBS: Profit for Q3 comes in at £448 million vs. £507 million expected

The Royal Bank of Scotland reported a net profit of £448 million for the third quarter of 2018, below the £507 million expected by analysts in a poll conducted by Reuters.

The U.K. lender had reported £392 million in net profit for the third quarter of 2017.

In the second quarter, the bank had announced it was going to start paying dividends to investors – for the first time in a decade.

The U.K. lender has been mired in a years-long legal saga with the DOJ over its selling of toxic mortgages in the U.S. in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis. The lengthy settlement agreement process has prevented the bank from providing dividends to its shareholders. In May, RBS agreed to pay a £3.6 billion ($4.9 billion) penalty to the DOJ to end the investigation.

The payout of the charge is expected to pave the way for the U.K. government to sell its 71 percent stake in the bank, which has been majority taxpayer-owned since its bailout in 2008.

