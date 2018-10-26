Money pours into key races as Democrats maintain good odds to win the House

National groups have piled cash into a handful of key races in the midterm elections' final stretch as Democrats and Republicans jockey for control of Congress on Nov. 6.

Top election forecasters view Democrats as favorites to take control of the House with 11 days until voters cast their ballots.

Control of both chambers, and critical influence over the country's policy path, could come down to only a few contests. The areas where Democratic and Republican outside groups have filtered the most money in recent days — from the Detroit and Houston suburbs to rural Maine — show the races that the parties think will make or break their fortunes next month.

As of now, prognosticators see a good chance of Democrats flipping the 23 GOP-held seats they need to take a House majority. They conversely believe the party has little hope of winning the two net seats needed to gain a majority in the Senate. Groups backing both parties have used their cash stashes to press an advantage or control damage in the midterms' final days.

Here's how forecasters saw the fight for the House as of Friday morning, as national organizations placed their chips for the last days of the election season: