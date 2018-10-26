These are the best noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones you can buy

Bose has pretty much dominated the noise-canceling headphone market since the launch of the QuietComfort line over a decade ago. You're bound to see at least a few pairs on any long flight you board, as its class-leading noise cancellation has made its headphones a favorite among frequent travelers.

But if you're looking to buy a pair today, you should take take a look at the $350 Sony WH-1000XM3s. After a week with them, I'm convinced that Sony's newest entry has finally dethroned the Bose QuietComfort 35 II as the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy.