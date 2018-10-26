US futures indicate almost 300-point drop for Dow on Friday

U.S. futures pointed to a significantly lower open for Wall Street's major stock indexes on Friday.

As of 12:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures was lower by 216.00 points, implying a drop of 297.55 points at the market open on Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to losses.

In after-hours trading, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) fell by 1.12 percent. Meanwhile, the Invesco QQQ Trust — which tracks the Nasdaq 100 index — dropped 2.16 percent.

One strategist said the move after-hours was driven by poorer-than-expected earnings from tech bellwethers Amazon and Google-parent company Alphabet.

There were "high expectations" for this earnings season, King Lip, chief strategist at Baker Avenue Asset Management, told CNBC.

"The earnings are not coming in as great as people had suspected," Lip said, adding that "for Amazon specifically, forward guidance was surprisingly light."

Vasu Menon of Singapore-based OCBC Bank, said earnings have been strong so far, but he added a note of caution. The vice president of OCBC's Group Wealth Management said investors already expected strong earnings, and they now fear the effects of the U.S.-China trade war, particularly going into next year.