Stocks making the biggest move premarket: AMZN, GOOGL, INTC, CL, MCO & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Amazon.com – Amazon reported quarterly profit of $5.75 per share, well above the consensus estimate of $3.14 a share. The Street appears to be focusing on revenue that came in below forecasts, however, as well as disappointing fourth-quarter guidance.

Alphabet – Alphabet earned $13.06 per share for the third quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 a share. But – like Amazon – the Google parent also reported revenue below analysts' projections, despite a 21 percent jump from a year earlier.

Intel – Intel beat forecasts by 25 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.40 per share. The chipmaker's revenue also beat estimates, and it raised its full-year forecast on the strength of demand in the personal computer and data center markets.

Colgate-Palmolive – The consumer products company matched estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 72 cents per share. Revenue came in slightly below Street forecasts, however. Colgate noted a difficult pricing environment and higher costs, and said it expects a single-digit sales decrease in the current quarter due to foreign exchange.

Moody's – The credit rating agency fell 9 cents a share short of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.69 per share. Revenue also missed forecasts, and Moody's cut its full-year forecast due in part to a decline in corporate debt issuance.

Chipotle Mexican Grill – Chipotle reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.16 per share, 16 cents a share above consensus forecasts. The restaurant chain's revenue was in line with Street forecasts. Comparable-store sales jumped 4.4 percent, although that was below the FactSet consensus estimate of a 5 percent rise.

Expedia – Expedia beat consensus forecasts by 53 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly earnings of $3.65 per share. The travel website operator's revenue missed forecasts. Expedia saw an 11 percent jump in gross bookings, with total lodging room nights rising 13 percent.

Gilead Sciences – Gilead reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.84 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 per share. The drugmaker also raised its full-year revenue guidance.

Snap – Snap lost 12 cents per share, 2 cents a share less than forecasts, while the Snapchat parent's revenue beat estimates. The company reported a drop in daily active users, however, and Snap said it expects that to continue during the current quarter.

Mattel – Mattel missed estimates by 2 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 18 cents per share. The toymaker's revenue missed expectations, as well. Investors appear to be encouraged by stronger-than-expected North American sales, however.

Western Digital – Western Digital matched forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.04 per share, but the data storage company saw revenue come in below estimates and warned of a continued decline in flash memory pricing.

Campbell Soup – Campbell and its board were sued by Daniel Loeb's Third Point, which accuses the food company of distributing misleading and incomplete information to shareholders. Third Point is currently seeking to replace Campbell's entire board of directors. In a statement, the company said it was "vigorously contesting" the lawsuit.

Charles Schwab – Schwab authorized a new $1 billion stock repurchase program. The discount brokerage firm is replacing a prior program which had $596 million remaining.

Mellanox Technologies – Mellanox is working with an adviser on a potential sale, according to sources who spoke to CNBC. The computer hardware maker is said to have received takeover interest from at least two companies, but talks are at an early stage and a deal is not considered imminent.