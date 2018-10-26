Summer Zervos, who has been pursuing a defamation case against President Donald Trump, is not entitled to information regarding other women's claims of misconduct, a judge in New York ruled on Friday.

Trump's attorneys had argued that demands from the former "Apprentice" contestant for records related to other allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump were irrelevant.

In a proceeding Friday, Judge Jennifer Schecter said the records Zervos requested were "factually completely unrelated to her and her claim," according to Courthouse News.

Zervos was one of a dozen women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct during his bid for the presidency. She claims that in 2007, the president forced himself on her at the upscale Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. The president has denied all the claims against him, and has called the women "liars." Zervos' claims, the president said, are "all false stuff."

The ruling Friday is a setback for Zervos, who until now had been racking up a string of victories in her legal proceeding. In contrast, the adult film star Stormy Daniels, who has also pursued a defamation case against the president, has been less successful.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was ordered to pay Trump's attorneys' fees earlier this month after her defamation case was dismissed.

Zervos did achieve a partial victory on Friday. Schecter ruled that Zervos is entitled to a narrow set of records, including Trump's calendars from the time of the incident. She is also entitled to his phone records.

"Although the Court did not grant her motion in its entirety, Plaintiff believes this decision will permit her to obtain additional proof of her claim against Defendant," Zervos's attorney Mariann Wang said in a statement. "We look forward to proving her claim."

Wang also said that she would be withdrawing Zervos' claims for lost earnings, and would only be seeking damages for emotional harm.

In response to Wang's comments, the president's attorneys said they would be seeking Zervos' financial records, including her tax returns, according to multiple outlets present at the proceeding. Trump has repeatedly refused public calls to release his tax returns, and was the only Republican nominee for president in modern history not to do so.

Attorneys for the president did not immediately respond to a request for comment.