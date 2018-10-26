The FBI is reviewing Tesla's Model 3 production numbers as part of a criminal probe: WSJ

The FBI is reviewing Tesla's Model 3 production numbers as part of an ongoing criminal probe into whether the company misled investors, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Friday.

Federal agents are reviewing Tesla's stated Model 3 numbers dating back to early 2017, the Journal reports, citing unnamed sources.

Tesla had previously said it provided documents to the Department of Justice regarding CEO Elon Musk's controversial take-private tweet — a blunder that ultimately cost Tesla and Musk a combined $40 million in fraud settlement fees.

Now Tesla says it also provided information to the Department of Justice regarding Musk's public statements regarding production numbers of its Model 3 sedan.

Tesla says the company has not received "a subpoena, a request for testimony, or any other formal process," but the Journal reported Friday that former Tesla employees have received subpoenas and requests for testimony.

Tesla struggled to ramp up Model 3 production as promised, plagued by factory issues and reports of unfit working conditions. Musk set lofty goals and insisted on sticking to them, according to countless media reports.

Federal agents are probing whether the company knowingly made public statements of impossible production goals, the Journal reported.

Shares of Tesla took a significant leg lower immediately following the report, but rebounded to trade more than 3 percent up on the day.

In response to the Wall Street Journal report, Tesla said in a statement: