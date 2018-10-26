The 10 highest-paying medical jobs all pay an average of more than $121,000

Based on data from the BLS, anesthesiologists make the most in the medical profession, with reported average annual wages of $265,990. According to U.S. News & World Report, Harvard University is home to the best anesthesiology program in the country.
General surgeons and oral surgeons came in second and third, with average annual wages of $251,890 and $242,740, respectively. All of the top 10 jobs offered salaries well over $100,000 on average.
Katie Bardaro, vice president of data analytics and lead economist at PayScale explains that a quick look at the current labor market explains why healthcare salaries are so high.
"Two main things work together to drive wages: the demand for a set of skills and specialties a job has to offer and the supply of people with those skills and specialties," she tells CNBC Make It. This demand for specialized medical professionals is one reason why medical professionals earn as much as they do.
"In the case of healthcare, we have experienced increased demand for healthcare services, due in part to an aging population, as well as greater access to insurance. At the same time, the medical field continues to advance and become more specialized, causing wages to rise."
