Here's the best kind of Halloween candy to buy and where to buy it

Americans love their Halloween candy: Sales this year are expected to top $2.6 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

CNBC Make It crunched the numbers to get specific about what to buy and where to buy it, in order to get the best deals on Halloween candy. We reviewed the price per piece of over 40 types of the most popular snack-size and fun-size candy at three major retailers, Amazon, Target and Walmart. We also spoke to Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot.com's shopping and trends expert.

Here's what we found:

Try Target. Of the three retailers we surveyed, Target had competitive prices on the widest selection of treats.

Of the three retailers we surveyed, Target had competitive prices on the widest selection of treats. Buy mixes. If you're looking for bargains, definitely take Skirboll's advice and reach for the assorted mixes, rather than trying to create a custom candy mix. We found that the assorted bags offering between 50 and 150 candies averaged $0.10 per piece, slightly less per piece than if you bought multiple types of candy separately.

If you're looking for bargains, definitely take Skirboll's advice and reach for the assorted mixes, rather than trying to create a custom candy mix. We found that the assorted bags offering between 50 and 150 candies averaged $0.10 per piece, slightly less per piece than if you bought multiple types of candy separately. Chocolate is more expensive. [Editor's note: Worth it.] Not all candy is created equal: Generally, chocolates cost a bit more than sugar-based treats like candy corn. "As for bang for your buck, candy corn is the obvious winner, but it's a risk because it's so controversial," Clair Robins, spokeswoman for CandyStore.com, tells CNBC Make It. The Halloween treat ranked #6 on CandyStore's list of most popular candy, but it was the #2 most hated Halloween candy in in a recent survey as well.

Not all candy is created equal: Generally, chocolates cost a bit more than sugar-based treats like candy corn. "As for bang for your buck, candy corn is the obvious winner, but it's a risk because it's so controversial," Clair Robins, spokeswoman for CandyStore.com, tells CNBC Make It. The Halloween treat ranked #6 on CandyStore's list of most popular candy, but it was the #2 most hated Halloween candy in in a recent survey as well. Buy in bulk. "When tackling the Halloween candy shopping list, remember to buy in bulk," Skirboll says, because buying a 100-piece bag is usually better than a deal on buying several smaller bags.

"When tackling the Halloween candy shopping list, remember to buy in bulk," Skirboll says, because buying a 100-piece bag is usually better than a deal on buying several smaller bags. Don't be afraid to wait. Skirboll says retailers tend to put candy and Halloween decor on sale closer to Oct. 31, so last-minute shoppers actually score good deals: "Stores are in such a hurry to put up holiday merchandise after Halloween, so they will have steep discounts to make sure all of the spooky decor and candy is off the shelves."

If you're looking to play it safe, stick with crowd-pleasers. Using CandyStore's sales data on the most popular candy, here are the most popular brands in the U.S. that will cost you the least.