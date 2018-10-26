Trump blames 'bomb stuff' for slowing GOP momentum in midterms

President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that "this 'Bomb' stuff' has greatly slowed the "momentum" of Republican candidates in early voting in the November midterm elections.

The tweet came hours after the discovery of two more suspected mail bombs, bringing the number to 12 suspicious packages that have been sent to Trump critics including former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and former top intelligence officials.

"Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this "Bomb" stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows - news not talking politics," Trump said.

"Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!"

Earlier Friday, at around 3:30 a.m., Trump had called out CNN in a tweet that claimed that news network has been "blaming me for the current spate of Bombs."

CNN's New York headquarters was evacuated Wednesday, along with the rest of the massive Time Warner Center complex in Manhattan, after a suspected pipe bomb addressed to former CIA chief John Brennan in care of CNN was found in the mailroom.

The White House had no immediate comment on the president's new tweet about the bomb "stuff."

On Friday, authorities said that an 11th suspected mail bomb had been found addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, in South Florida, while a 12th suspicious package addressed to former national intelligence chief James Clapper had been found in a U.S. Postal Service facility on West 52nd Street in Manhattan.

The first package containing explosives, which was discovered Monday, was sent to the Westchester County, New York, home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who has long been a bogeyman for right-wing conspiracy theorists who accuse him of a range of nefarious activities.