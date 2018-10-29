$250 million superyacht linked to 1MDB scandal put up for sale

Bidding opened Monday for Equanimity, the $250 million superyacht at the center of Malaysia's 1MDB scandal.

The yacht was among assets linked to funds allegedly stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state-run investment fund set up by former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

The auction for Equanimity, set to run until November 28, is being brokered by London-based Burgess Yachts. Burgess was appointed to handle the transaction by the High Court of Malaya.

"The judicial sales process will follow strict guidelines, but essentially shall be by the submission of sealed bids by qualified potential buyers, to be opened by the Sheriff of the High Court of Malaya in November/December 2018," Burgess said in its online listing for the vessel.

"We are advised that in accordance with Admiralty law, the judicial sale will provide the buyer with an internationally recognized ownership title free of mortgage, attachment and all encumbrances."