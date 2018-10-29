What to expect from Apple's next big product announcement Tuesday

Apple is expected to announce at least one new iPad Pro on Tuesday. The standard 9.7-inch iPad was refreshed back in March of this year, but Apple so far hasn't updated last year's 12.9-inch iPad Pro or the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

According to well-sourced TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who correctly predicted this year's iPhone lineup, Apple will launch a new iPad Pro with an 11-inch screen to replace the 10.5-inch model. Bloomberg said in August that Apple has multiple iPad Pros in the works, so it's possible a new 12.9-inch model is in the works too.

The new iPads are expected to offer Face ID, which lets you unlock the iPad by looking at it, instead of a home button with a fingerprint sensor. This should allow for a larger display that covers almost the entire face of the iPad.