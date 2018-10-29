Boeing shares plunge the most since 2016 after opening the day higher

Boeing shares fell more than 7 percent on Monday, heading for their worst daily performance since January 2016.

The aerospace giant's stock opened positive at $360.55 a share before turning around and selling off throughout the day. Much of Boeing's decline came after a report that the United States is preparing to add tariffs to all remaining Chinese imports if trade talks between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fail.

"Boeing is the largest exporter, any new tariffs impact them directly. They export about 80 percent of what they build and they build 90 percent of that in the United States," Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu told CNBC. "When Trump does this sort of stuff he needs to be mindful because Boeing is such a large employer."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 300 points on Monday, with Boeing contributing for 189 points against the Dow.

Boeing stock is down 9.5 percent in October, on pace for its worst monthly performance since falling 16.9 percent in January 2016.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

– CNBC's Chris Hayes contributed to this report.