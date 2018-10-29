Who is the 'Trump of the Tropics?': Brazil's divisive new president — in his own words

Brazilian far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the press during a visit to the Federal Police station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 17, 2018.
CARL DE SOUZA | AFP | Getty Images

Brazil's far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro secured a sweeping election victory on Sunday, promising to drain the political swamp and fight corruption in Latin America's largest country.

In a vote many considered to be the most important since the country returned to democracy three decades ago, the former military officer survived a near-fatal stabbing to comfortably beat leftist rival Fernando Haddad.

The result constitutes a dramatic swing away from the left in Brazil which, over the past four years, has been reeling from a massive criminal investigation — known as "Operation Carwash." The scandal has seen scores of business and political leaders jailed — including leftist icon and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was barred from running for public office.

Bolsonaro secured 55.2 percent of the second-round run-off vote over the weekend, while Haddad received 44.8 percent of voter support.

The 63-year old populist — who has been dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics" by the country's media — has thrived by claiming to be a clean-living lawmaker determined to jail corrupt lawmakers.

However, critics of Bolsonaro are deeply worried about his brazen praise of the country's former dictatorship and by his comments concerning women, race and human rights.

Here are some of the future commander-in-chief's most incendiary remarks reported by various media outlets over the years:

  • On women:

    "I wouldn't rape you because you don't deserve it." (2014)

    From an exchange with congresswoman Maria do Rosario in Brazil's lower house. Rosario later argued his comments had encouraged sexual assault. In a subsequent newspaper interview, Bolsonaro said Rosario was "not worth raping; she is very ugly."

    "I've got five kids but on the fifth I had a moment of weakness and it came out a woman." (2017)

    Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), and his wife Michelle pose as they arrive to cast their votes, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 28, 2018.
    RICARDO MORAES | AFP | Getty Images

  • On human rights:

    "I am in favour of torture, you know that. And the people are in favour as well." (1999)

    "Brazilian prisons are wonderful places … They are places for people to pay for their sins, not live the live the life of Reilly in a spa. Those who rape, kidnap and kill are going there to suffer — not attend a holiday camp." (2014)

    Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate for the Social Liberal Party (PSL), gives thumbs up to supporters during the second round of the presidential elections, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 28, 2018.
     CARL DE SOUZA | AFP | Getty Images

  • On race:

    "I visited a quilombo and the least heavy afro-descendant weighed seven arrobas (approximately 230 pounds). They do nothing! They are not even good for procreation." (2017)

    A quilombo refers to a settlement founded and organized by the descendants of runaway slaves.

    Brazilian right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in the district of Ceilandia in Brasilia, on September 5, 2018. - Brazil will hold presidential elections on October 7.
    EVARISTO SA | AFP | Getty Images

  • On sexual orientation:

    "I would be incapable of loving a homosexual son." (2011)

    Bolsonaro went onto add he would rather his son "died in an accident than showed up with some bloke with a moustache."

    Federal deputy Jair Bolsonaro delivers a speech during the national convention of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) where he is to be formalised as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 22, 2018.
    Ricardo Moraes | Reuters

  • On immigration:

    "The scum of the earth is showing up in Brazil, as if we didn't have enough problems of our own to sort out." (2015)

    Jair Bolsonaro, presidential candidate for Brazil's Social Liberal Party (PSL), speaks during an event hosted by the Correio Braziliense newspaper in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 6, 2018.
    Andre Coelho | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • On elections:

    "Elections won't change anything in this country. It will only change on the day that we break out in civil war here and do the job that the military regime didn't do: killing 30,000. If some innocent people die, that's fine. In every war, innocent people die."

    From a 1999 interview on Brazilian television.

    Brazil's right-wing presidential candidate for the Social Liberal Party (PSL) Jair Bolsonaro walks in front of the Brazilian flag as he prepares to cast his vote during the general elections, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 7, 2018.
    MAURO PIMENTEL | AFP | Getty Images

