Who is the 'Trump of the Tropics?': Brazil's divisive new president — in his own words

Brazil's far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro secured a sweeping election victory on Sunday, promising to drain the political swamp and fight corruption in Latin America's largest country.

In a vote many considered to be the most important since the country returned to democracy three decades ago, the former military officer survived a near-fatal stabbing to comfortably beat leftist rival Fernando Haddad.

The result constitutes a dramatic swing away from the left in Brazil which, over the past four years, has been reeling from a massive criminal investigation — known as "Operation Carwash." The scandal has seen scores of business and political leaders jailed — including leftist icon and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was barred from running for public office.

Bolsonaro secured 55.2 percent of the second-round run-off vote over the weekend, while Haddad received 44.8 percent of voter support.

The 63-year old populist — who has been dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics" by the country's media — has thrived by claiming to be a clean-living lawmaker determined to jail corrupt lawmakers.

However, critics of Bolsonaro are deeply worried about his brazen praise of the country's former dictatorship and by his comments concerning women, race and human rights.

Here are some of the future commander-in-chief's most incendiary remarks reported by various media outlets over the years: