Brazilian stocks set to surge after far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro wins presidential election

Brazilian shares were set to surge Monday after Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain, was elected president of the largest economy in Latin America.

The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ), a U.S.-based exchange-traded fund that tracks Brazilian stocks, rose 5.4 percent in the premarket. The Bovespa index, Brazil's main stock-market index, begins trading at 9 a.m. ET.

Far-right candidate Bolsonaro obtained 55 percent of the vote in Sunday's contest, defeating leftist Fernando Haddad. Bolsonaro's rise to power comes after his promises to eradicate corruption from Brazil's government and to rein in a rising crime rate.

However, Bolsonaro's capacity to lead Brazil has been questioned by many given some of his comments. He told Playboy in 2011 he would rather have a dead son than a gay son. He has also said Haitian immigrants were bringing diseases to Brazil.

Regardless, investors are cheering Bolsonaro's victory as they see his presidency as the best chance for Brazil to enact pension reform. The country's pension system has contributed to a ballooning fiscal deficit, which surged to 8 percent of GDP last year from 3 percent in 2013.

"Now that Brazil has a new leader, the most important objective is now to get its country's finances in line," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. "Pension reform was the initiative that [current President Michel] Temer was not able to pull off and hopefully Bolsonaro can get a fighting chance to do so."

Bolsonaro also said throughout his campaign he wants the Brazilian central bank to be more independent and to privatize state-run companies.