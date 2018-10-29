Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway breaks from tradition with two fintech investments 

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is doing something outside of its closely followed playbook.

The conglomerate, which typically takes stakes in blue chip American companies, has invested roughly $600 million in two fintech companies focused on emerging markets — Paytm and StoneCo Ltd., The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Both investments were led by one of Berkshire's two top money managers, Todd Combs.

In August, Berkshire took a $300 million stake in Paytm, India's largest mobile-payments service that says it has more users than PayPal, the Journal said. In addition, Berkshire bought shares in Brazilian payment processor StoneCo when it went public last week.