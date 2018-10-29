Cramer: Here's why a weakened Merkel in Germany is rocket fuel for European markets

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision not to seek a fifth term is rocket fuel for European markets, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer.

European stocks rallied on Monday as Merkel confirmed at a news conference she would not be seeking any political posts after her current term ends in 2021. She also said she won't stand for re-election as chair of her party in December.

In a Monday morning tweet, the "Mad Money" host acknowledged that Merkel is still "loved by many" across Europe, but argued she has been "a leader of the anti-growth coalition."

Cramer's reference back to the Weimar Republic hints at a common concern within Germany about how government instability and hyperinflation at the time gave rise of Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.

While no one expects any return to such dark days, Cramer argues Merkel has been too focused on avoiding the mistakes of the past by promoting prudence and austerity.

Any eventual change in political direction for Germany could lead to a relaxation of spending policies and a boost for large corporations in the region.

Merkel has been chair of her party since 2000 and chancellor since 2005.