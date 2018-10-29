Cramer Remix: This market is telling you its next victim 8 Mins Ago | 01:04

Commercial real estate could be the next sector to see serious weakness, CNBC's Jim Cramer warned Monday as stocks underwent yet another bout of volatile trading.

"I hate commercial real estate," the "Mad Money" host told a caller in the lightning round. "Honestly, I think that's the next thing that's going to roll over. That's what this market is telling me."

If Cramer's prediction comes true, the weakness would add to existing pain in the housing, auto and semiconductor spaces, which Cramer has called on the Federal Reserve to consider before raising interest rates four more times to combat economic inflation.

He added that the action in the stock of online real estate broker Redfin Corp. was the first red flag for him when it came to the housing industry.

"That was the first stock to tell you that residential real estate was cratering," he told a caller. "That was the one that sent me running for cover."

Click here to read and watch the rest of Cramer's lightning round.