Jesse Leimgruber is the co-founder of Bloom, a start-up building technology to help people keep control over their personal data as they sign into various online services and apps.

He and his team did what many start-ups do to accelerate growth: they advertised on Facebook.

The company spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on these ads, drawing users to the company's online identity protection service. The tactic worked — until Facebook suddenly banned the company's ads earlier this month.

"They just banned it," Leimgruber said. "This was a huge killer for us."

Facebook told Bloom it the ads as part of a crackdown on ads for deceptive financial products and services related to cryptocurrency.

Bloom does not sell any financial products or services and has nothing to do with cryptocurrency. However, because it uses blockchain technology, Bloom's web site has some words that are often used on cryptocurrency sites, like "Ethereum" and "blockchain."

Facebook suggests that these words or similar confusion triggered the ban.

"While we loosened the policy this summer, it remains restrictive," a Facebook spokeswoman said. "We will continue to listen to feedback, look at how well this policy works and continue to study this technology so that, if necessary, we can revise it over time."

But Leimgruber thinks the sudden nature of the ban is suspicious, given that Bloom had been advertising throughout Facebook's ban on cryptocurrency-related ads, which was first imposed in January. He believes the real reason for the ban is because Bloom competes with Facebook's own identity management platform, Facebook Login (formerly Facebook Connect).

The dispute highlights Facebook's struggle to clean up its service without overreacting. Facebook has been purging pages, accounts and advertisers in a clean-up effort after more than a year of scandals involving misleading content and the misuse of personal data.

As part of the crackdown, Facebook has removed lots of misleading content that deserved to be banned, including dozens of accounts and pages for spreading propaganda in Myanmar, and hundreds of accounts and pages that were spamming users on Facebook by artificially inflating engagement on their posts to drive traffic to their websites.

But there has also been collateral damage. Facebook has blocked dozens of advertisements related to the LGBT community for being political. In January, Facebook blocked all ads related to cryptocurrency before modifying its policy in June to allow some ads as long as they weren't about initial coin offerings (ICOs).