You may have bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket with dreams of becoming a billionaire.

It turns out many individuals are reaching that level of wealth the old-fashioned way.

The total number of billionaires is growing, both in the U.S. and elsewhere, reaching 2,158 individuals worldwide in 2017, a new study shows.

Billionaire wealth grew by 19 percent to $8.9 trillion in 2017 — the largest increase historically, according to the latest report on billionaires from UBS and PwC.