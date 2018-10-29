Here's how Red Hat can help IBM in the cloud and beyond

IBM just agreed to spend $34 billion on Red Hat, the largest software deal ever. It's by far IBM's biggest deal in its 107-year history and follows five straight years of declining revenue at the company.

There's no guarantee such a big bet will pay off. Spending this much won't suddenly vault IBM past Amazon in the public cloud market or turn it into a trendy software growth story like Salesforce or Twilio.

But for a company looking to stay relevant as the technology landscape rapidly evolves, buying Red Hat is a bold move, and there's logic to it.

"This is as transformative as it gets for IBM," Jeffrey Kvaal, an analyst at Nomura Instinet, wrote in a report to clients on Monday.

Here are some of the possible benefits of IBM's acquisition: