'It's a very bad result': German voters deal another blow to Angela Merkel in Hesse

A regional election in the German state of Hesse has delivered another political blow to Chancellor Angela Merkel with more voters fleeing to the left and right of the party.

Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and her coalition partner in Berlin, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), saw heavy losses in the state of Hesse where a regional election was held on Sunday. In the meantime, the left-wing Greens and right-wing, anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) saw their share of the vote increase dramatically.

Provisional results from the state's statistics office showed the CDU got 27 percent of the vote, down 11.3 percentage points since the last election in 2013 (and marking the worst result for the party since 1962). The SPD saw its support fall from 30.7 percent in 2013 to 19.8 percent in the vote.

Meanwhile, the Greens gains 19.7 percent of the vote (up from 11.1 percent) and the AfD was seen with 13.2 percent of the vote, tripling its vote share from 2013 and allowing it to enter parliament for the first time.

For Hesse, the result means the incumbent CDU-Greens coalition has lost its majority and could rely on the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP) to form a grand coalition. This so-called "Jamaica" alliance, named for the colors of the parties involved, was mooted after the German federal election last October but it failed to come to fruition.

Not that the coalition that Merkel eventually formed in Berlin has done much better. The alliance of Merkel's CDU party and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the SPD has been plagued by infighting and argument over policy; the latest test of political sentiment is another confirmation that voters are not impressed.