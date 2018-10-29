IBM CEO Ginni Rometty insists the 63% premium the tech giant is paying for Red Hat is a 'fair price'

IBM Chair and CEO Ginni Rometty on Monday insisted the 63 percent premium the tech giant is paying for Linux software distributor Red Hat is a "fair price."

"I don't think the world realizes that Linux is the number one platform," Rometty said on CNBC's "Squawk Box," a day after Big Blue made its largest acquisition and the third-biggest U.S. technology deal ever.

"This is about lifting all of IBM," Rometty continued. Rometty reiterated that IBM aims to be both a "cognitive and cloud company."

On Sunday, IBM agreed to buy source software maker Red Hat for around $33 billion. IBM will pay cash for all shares of Red Hat for $190 each, a 63 percent premium over where Red Hat closed on Friday at $116.68 each.

IBM will pause its share repurchases in 2020 and 2021, in a move that Rometty describes as "being prudent about our debt level." IBM won't touch its dividend.

Shares of Red Hat were about 50 percent higher in premarket trading. IBM shares were down about 5 percent ahead of the open on Wall Street on Monday.

Rometty said Monday she expects investors will be confident in the deal once the company thoroughly explains the benefits.

Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst appeared with Rometty on CNBC on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back shortly for updates.