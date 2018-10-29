Here's what could turn this stock market sell-off around according to investors

The stock market's relentless tumble has many wondering what it would take to turn things around.

Uncertainty has gripped stocks with the midterm election just a week away. Investors are wondering whether an era of deregulation, tax cuts and pro-business policies will continue or be curtailed in the next Congress.

Stocks usually rally after midterm elections, and corporate profit was strong in the third quarter, which should give investors comfort. But executives expressed concern about the effects of the strong U.S. dollar and tariffs on profit margins. And on Monday, news that the Trump administration might raise the ante on China yet again, and put tariffs on nearly all of its imports to the U.S., sent stocks tumbling