How much it costs per month to lease a $3 million Pagani sports car

A Pagani Huayra Roadster is expensive — the price starts at $2.6 million. If you don't have that kind of cash upfront, you can lease one, but that's not cheap either.

"The majority of our clients are going ahead and writing a check to buy the car on the spot," Brett David, CEO of Prestige Imports Motor Group, an exotic car dealer in Miami, Florida, tells CNBC Make It.

"We have yet to see a lease or finance on a million-dollar car," he says. But "if you want to lease the vehicle, that's something we can handle."

David says for the $3.2 million Pagani Huayra Roaster Prestige has in stock, the down payment would be $800,000. That's more than twice the average sales price of a new home in the U.S. in August 2018 ($388,400, according to the Census Bureau).

Additionally, it would be a 60-month lease term at $35,000 a month. (The median household income in the U.S. in 2017 was $60,336, according to the Census Bureau.)

When a car is leased at most car companies, the lessee brings the car back to the dealer at the end of the term to pay the residual to own it or lease a newer model. Prestige Imports offers a finance lease, which means the lessee can end the lease early or extend it but they are ultimately responsible for buying the car at the end of the term.

At the end of the 60-month term for the Pagani, there will be a residual of $1.2 million, which the lessee would pay outright or refinance the total.