How much it costs per month to lease a $3 million Pagani sports car

A Pagani Huayra Roadster is expensive — the price starts at $2.6 million. If you don't have that kind of cash upfront, you can lease one, but that's not cheap either.

"The majority of our clients are going ahead and writing a check to buy the car on the spot," Brett David, CEO of Prestige Imports Motor Group, an exotic car dealer in Miami, Florida, tells CNBC Make It.

"We have yet to see a lease or finance on a million-dollar car," he says. But "if you want to lease the vehicle, that's something we can handle."

David says for the $3.2 million Pagani Huayra Roaster Prestige has in stock, the down payment would be $800,000. That's more than twice the average sales price of a new home in the U.S. in August 2018 ($388,400, according to the Census Bureau).

Additionally, it would be a 60-month lease term at $35,000 a month. (The median household income in the U.S. in 2017 was $60,336, according to the Census Bureau.)

When a car is leased at most car companies, the lessee brings the car back to the dealer at the end of the term to pay the residual to own it or lease a newer model. Prestige Imports offers a finance lease, which means the lessee can end the lease early or extend it but they are ultimately responsible for buying the car at the end of the term.

At the end of the 60-month term for the Pagani, there will be a residual of $1.2 million, which the lessee would pay outright or refinance the total.

Source: Pagani Automobili
To give an idea of how expensive leasing a Pagani is, a lease for a 2019 Toyota Corolla LE at Toyota West in Columbus, Ohio is $248 a month for 36 months with no down payment, which is typical for this type of car. The car costs $20,304.

Leasing a multimillion-dollar car is not common, according to David, since most such cars are investments; unlike regular cars, they are not a depreciating asset, he says. Paganis, for example, grow in value. "The production of these cars is so low that it is very difficult to get a chance to have an allocation, therefore, the value of the cars does not fall," according to David.

"Six people are on the waiting list for the Roadster here," he says.

Pagani Huayra Roadster is the latest version of Pagani Huayra. Only 100 cars have been made in the world to date. The factory only makes 30 cars per year, each car taking eight to 10 months to build, according to David. The Pagani Huaryua Roadster can reach speeds upwards of 238 miles per hour and it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds.

And buyers can custom design their own Paganis.

"One customer I had wanted to design the car after his fiance. The exterior of the car was the color of her hair. It was like a blonde-ish look with a hint of pink, and he named the vehicle 'Sarafina' after her." The car cost $1.7 million.

Boy wonder of super cars
"Everyone who buys the car has the option to go to the factory in Italy and meet the owner, Horacio Pagani" too, says David. "He's a living legend, sort of like Enzo Ferrari. Part of the experience is becoming part of the Pagani family and going to the factory and designing your car with them."

This exotic car dealer will do anything to wow his clients
CNBC Make It took a tour of Prestige Imports in March.

