'Shark Tank': Why Mark Cuban invested 6 figures in this father and son's 'manscaping' business

ABC's "Shark Tank" has seen its fair share of creative companies, ranging from ones that tackle breast sweat to men's padded underwear. On Sunday, a 'manscaping' kit business snagged a half-a-million-dollar investment from two Sharks.

Steve and Josh King, a father-and-son duo from San Diego, California, walked into the Tank seeking $500,000 for a 7 percent stake in their company Manscaped, which sells tools and products for below-the-waist grooming and hygiene for men. Manscaped sells electric trimmers, razors and skincare products, both individually and in kits. During their pitch, the Kings demo-ed their tools on a shrub.

The presentation drew laughs from the Sharks, with Mark Cuban even asking guest judge and NBA legend Charles Barkley, "All of America, and the world, wants to know: Charles, do you manscape?"

"Not a day in my life," Barkley responded.

Another Shark, however, admitted he is a fan of the process: "I do manscape," Robert Herjavec said. "I was on 'Dancing with the Stars' and I'd get a wax and I just kind of went crazy.

"I manscape everywhere, and I think a lot of people do."

The idea for Manscaped came during a conversation Josh King was having with his friends; they were swapping horror stories about manscaping gone wrong after using the wrong tools. (One such example? A friend who used a beard trimmer for a quick clean-up before a date cut himself so badly he had to cancel.)

Josh — whose background includes working at start-ups at digital agencies— brought his idea of targeted tools to his dad, and the pair teamed up to launch the company.

When the Kings launched Manscaped in January of 2017, they originally had a hard time finding a way to effectively market the products to their target customers and were on the brink of closing the business. Then they switched gears and started marketing with humor, including live videos of the horror stories that had originally sparked the idea for Manscaped.