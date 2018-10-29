Stocks set to rise | IBM makes $33 billion bet on Red Hat | Red Sox win World Series

Futures were higher this morning ahead of the final three days of October, though that would represent barely a dent in the recent stock price carnage. The Dow and S&P 500 have fallen in four of the past five weeks. The Nasdaq is down for four weeks. (CNBC)
Shares of software distributor Red Hat (RHT) were 50 percent higher in premarket after IBM (IBM) agreed to buy it for about $33 billion in cash. That represents a nearly 63 percent premium over Red Hat's Friday closing price of $116.68. (CNBC)
A very busy week for earnings starts off on the light side, with only a handful of companies reporting this morning including Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) and Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH). Mondelez International (MDLZ) headlines after-the-bell reports. (CNBC)
* Facebook and Apple wrap up big tech earnings this week (Axios)
The government is out with personal income and spending numbers for September at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for a 0.3 percent increase in income and a 0.4 percent spending jump. Both of those measures were up by 0.3 percent in August. (CNBC)