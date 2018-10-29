Morning Brief

Stocks set to rise | IBM makes $33 billion bet on Red Hat | Red Sox win World Series

BY THE NUMBERS

Futures were higher this morning ahead of the final three days of October, though that would represent barely a dent in the recent stock price carnage. The Dow and S&P 500 have fallen in four of the past five weeks. The Nasdaq is down for four weeks. (CNBC)

Shares of software distributor Red Hat (RHT) were 50 percent higher in premarket after IBM (IBM) agreed to buy it for about $33 billion in cash. That represents a nearly 63 percent premium over Red Hat's Friday closing price of $116.68. (CNBC)

A very busy week for earnings starts off on the light side, with only a handful of companies reporting this morning including Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) and Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH). Mondelez International (MDLZ) headlines after-the-bell reports. (CNBC)

* Facebook and Apple wrap up big tech earnings this week (Axios)

The government is out with personal income and spending numbers for September at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for a 0.3 percent increase in income and a 0.4 percent spending jump. Both of those measures were up by 0.3 percent in August. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Robert Bowers, the man accused of killing 11 worshippers in a Pittsburgh synagogue, is expected to appear in a federal court today. Bowers, a 46-year-old resident of Baldwin, Pennyslvania, faces 29 federal charges, some of which are punishable by death. (CNN)

* Pittsburgh mourns victims of synagogue attack (WSJ)

Lion Air flight carrying 189 people, including crew, from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta crashed into the sea off the island of Java today shortly after take-off, officials said. There was no immediate word on fatalities or injuries. (CNBC)

Chancellor Angela Merkel will not stand for re-election as chair of her Christian Democratic Union party, multiple news reports said today, sending the strongest signal to date that she is ready to slowly wind down her time as leader of Germany.

Brazil's Supreme Electoral Tribunal has declared far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro the next president of Latin America's biggest country. Bolsonaro pledged to reform government finances and reorient diplomatic relations. (AP)

President Donald Trump ridiculed billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer over the weekend, calling him "crazed" and a "sumbling lunatic." The comment came just days after Steyer was targeted in a bomb plot aimed at leading Democratic figures. (CNBC)

* Trump and Pelosi dominate ads aimed at rallying and repelling midterm voters (WSJ)

A U.S. envoy said today that North Korea must take steps towards verified denuclearization before achieving the "shared goal" of an official end to the 1950-53 Korean War. The North has failed to satisfy U.S. demands. (Reuters)

The $687.8 million that two Powerball players won in Saturday night's drawing marks the third-largest prize in the game's history. State taxes in both Iowa and New York will reduce the winners' take further by at least 8.5 percent. (CNBC)

Sam's Club is opening a location in Dallas that will allow customers to scan and pay for their groceries with an app — without a cashier or standing in the checkout line. The retailer promises a wider rollout of the technology. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

HSBC (HSBC) reported profit of $5.9 billion for the third quarter, higher than the $5.6 billion that analysts were expecting. Europe's biggest bank saw its bottom line benefit from stronger business in Asia as well as cost controls.

General Electric (GE) shareholders are bracing for a dividend cut or suspension when GE reports quarterly earnings tomorrow morning, according to analysts who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. The paper said investors would actually take that as a good sign in that it would help GE conserve cash and use it to fix its businesses.

Denbury Resources (DNR) is buying fellow oil and gas producer Penn Virginia (PVAC) in a cash-and-stock deal worth $1.7 billion, including debt.

Tesla (TSLA) shareholder Baillie Gifford & Co. said it would be willing to inject more cash into the automaker, according to a partner in the investment firm quoted by the Times of London. Baillie Gifford is the third largest Tesla shareholder with a 7.72 percent stake.

Ford (F) was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs, which also increased its price target on the automaker's shares to $12 from $9.

Apple (AAPL) is $7 billion behind in its royalty payments to Qualcomm (QCOM), according to the chip maker. Qualcomm made its claim in a court hearing on Friday, the latest in a series of legal actions between the two companies. Separately, Jefferies initiated coverage of Apple with a "buy" rating, saying the iPhone will serve as the foundation for "massive" recurring services revenue.

WATERCOOLER

The Red Sox, after winning a franchise record and Major League Baseball best 108 games during the regular season, carried their domination all the way to the World Series and overwhelmed the Dodgers 4-1 in the best-of-seven series. (Reuters)

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
ANTM
---
SHLDQ
---
AAPL
---
TSLA
---
GOOGL
---