Stocks set to rise | IBM makes $33 billion bet on Red Hat | Red Sox win World Series

Robert Bowers, the man accused of killing 11 worshippers in a Pittsburgh synagogue, is expected to appear in a federal court today. Bowers, a 46-year-old resident of Baldwin, Pennyslvania, faces 29 federal charges, some of which are punishable by death. (CNN)



* Pittsburgh mourns victims of synagogue attack (WSJ)

Lion Air flight carrying 189 people, including crew, from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta crashed into the sea off the island of Java today shortly after take-off, officials said. There was no immediate word on fatalities or injuries. (CNBC)

Chancellor Angela Merkel will not stand for re-election as chair of her Christian Democratic Union party, multiple news reports said today, sending the strongest signal to date that she is ready to slowly wind down her time as leader of Germany.

Brazil's Supreme Electoral Tribunal has declared far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro the next president of Latin America's biggest country. Bolsonaro pledged to reform government finances and reorient diplomatic relations. (AP)

President Donald Trump ridiculed billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer over the weekend, calling him "crazed" and a "sumbling lunatic." The comment came just days after Steyer was targeted in a bomb plot aimed at leading Democratic figures. (CNBC)



* Trump and Pelosi dominate ads aimed at rallying and repelling midterm voters (WSJ)

A U.S. envoy said today that North Korea must take steps towards verified denuclearization before achieving the "shared goal" of an official end to the 1950-53 Korean War. The North has failed to satisfy U.S. demands. (Reuters)

The $687.8 million that two Powerball players won in Saturday night's drawing marks the third-largest prize in the game's history. State taxes in both Iowa and New York will reduce the winners' take further by at least 8.5 percent. (CNBC)

Sam's Club is opening a location in Dallas that will allow customers to scan and pay for their groceries with an app — without a cashier or standing in the checkout line. The retailer promises a wider rollout of the technology. (CNBC)