The Red Sox just won the World Series—here's how much money they'll earn

The Boston Red Sox clinched the 2018 World Series Sunday night after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 in the best-of-seven series. It's their fourth World Series title in 15 years and ninth overall.

The champions are bringing home more than the Commissioner's Trophy. They will also earn a sizable bonus.

All players who compete in the postseason receive a playoff bonus but the amount depends on how far their team advances. The further they make it, the bigger the share they earn. In 2017, players earned a record $84.5 million from postseason bonuses, and the winning Houston Astros team split a record $30.4 million. The World Series runner-up, the Los Angeles Dodgers, split $20.3 million.

"The players' pool" — which is divided among the 10 postseason clubs — "is formed from 50 percent of the gate receipts from the Wild Card Games; 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first three games of the Division Series; 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first four games of the League Championship Series; and 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first four games of the World Series," according to the MLB.

Here's a breakdown of the percentage of the pool that goes to each team:

World Series Champion: 36 percent

World Series Runner-Up: 24 percent

League Championship Series Runners-Up (2): 24 percent (12 percent each)

Division Series Runners-Up (4): 13 percent (3.2 percent each)

Wild Card Game Runners-Up (2): 3 percent (1.5 percent each)