A new hire seemed like a great fit. Two days before his agreed-on start date, he called and asked if his start date could be moved back a week. The company agreed. The new start date arrived, but the employee did not. They called, left messages and sent emails with no response. They waited an additional week, thinking maybe he miscommunicated and meant the following Monday. Still no employee.

More calls, messages, emails, but no response. They moved on, held more interviews and hired another staffer. Two months later, the no-show candidate called and asked if he could start now. He said he had had to leave the country for an emergency but was now ready to report for work. He did not, however, have an answer to the question, "Was the destination without cell coverage entirely?"