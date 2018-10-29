Trump economic advisor Hassett: Growth may slow a bit more in Q4 but still exceed 3% for 2018

Kevin Hassett, economic advisor to President Donald Trump, told CNBC on Monday that he expects economic growth to slow again in the fourth quarter but still finish the year over 3 percent.

"There was a big inventory build in the third quarter, so it makes me think it's closer to 3 [percent] than to 4 [percent] in the fourth quarter," Hassett said on "Squawk Box." "I think you lose about a half a percent."

On Friday, the government's first estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product showed a faster-than-expected annual growth rate of 3.5 percent.

If Hassett's estimates for the fourth quarter hold, GDP growth for all of 2018 would amount to about 3.2 percent. The economy posted advances of 2.2 percent and 4.2 percent respectively in the first and second quarters.