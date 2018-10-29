Trump's 11th hour midterm pitch to women: Ignore Trump, focus on the economy

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign released a new ad on Monday, focusing on the growing economy and aimed at suburban women voters who have been abandoning the GOP, according to recent polling. It's a far more optimistic message about the midterm elections than the one the president himself has been delivering. The Trump campaign said it plans to spend $6 million to air the ad on cable, network and digital platforms over the next week.
The new ad is also notable for the fact that Trump's name is completely absent. The only sign that Trump's campaign paid for the spot was a subtle "T" in the lower right corner of the screen, and a mandatory disclosure at the end. Trump, meanwhile, has told supporters at his raucous campaign rallies that a vote for Republicans means "you're voting for me."
Trump plans to hold as many as 10 campaign rallies in the next eight days, where he will likely hammer many of the same themes that he has all summer and fall. These include claims that immigration poses a threat to the country, that Democrats want socialism, and that Democratic control of Congress will result in "mob" rule.
But that's not what the ad wants viewers to think about.