Tariffs have taken over earnings calls this quarter. More than one-third of all S&P 500 companies reporting financial results have discussed the fallout from President Donald Trump's trade war, according to a FactSet search.

Smaller companies are also feeling the pinch.

"Prices are probably going to be going up from our supplier by about 5 percent," said Brad Cooper, Steam Bell Beer Works founder, on CNBC in late September. "And that equates to probably about a couple pennies per can, but when we're ordering a truckload of about 200,000 cans, that counts as several thousand dollars to the shipment."

"That's an expense that we really can't pass on anywhere," he added. "We have to eat the entire cost."

As of Sept. 24, the U.S. has imposed a total of $250 billion of tariffs on China goods and China has retaliated with a total of $110 billion. Here are 12 executives on how tariffs have been hurting their companies since they went into effect in June.