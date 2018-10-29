United Airlines mishandled listeria contamination, endangering travelers, lawsuits claim

United further engaged in a pattern of disregard for food safety and attempted to cover up problems, according to the lawsuits brought by United's former senior manager of food safety, Marcia Lee, General Manager of the Newark catering facility Eliot Mosby, and Newark Food Safety Manager Gustavo Moya. The lawsuits filed by Lee and Moya were moved to federal court in mid-October.

Specifically, Mosby and Moya say in their lawsuits, when they spoke up about the "intolerable conditions" at the Newark catering facility and pushed for resources to address them, they were stripped of their duties, reassigned to far-flung offices or forced to resign.

The lawsuits are seeking damages for lost pay and benefits, as well as compensation for alleged humiliation and mental and emotional distress. Mosby's suit asks for compensatory damages of $7.5 million, and the other two do not specify an amount.

In a statement to CNBC, United denied these allegations and said the lawsuits were without merit. "Everyone at United Airlines, including our leadership, is committed to serving our customers the safest and highest quality food in the air, which is why we have expanded our industry-leading food safety program, added several experts to our food safety team and are investing more than $21 million to enhance our catering facilities."

Additionally, United told CNBC it is unaware of any foodborne illnesses confirmed to be linked to any food served on its flights, and is currently cleaning and repairing several areas of the Newark facility as part of routine maintenance.

This is not the first time United has had to cope with reports of listeria at its food-production facilities. In November 2017, the USDA announced a recall of some chicken and pork products produced at United's Denver catering operation after the facility notified regulators that one of its products had tested positive for L. mono. Local news outlets reported that listeria contamination halted production at the facility.

In August 2018, a local New Jersey news station reported that United had found listeria at its Newark location as well. At the time, United said it found listeria in its cooler but noted listeria had not been found in food served to its customers or on food-contact surfaces. Further, it said the cooler had been cleaned and the bacteria contained.

The suits claim United's issues with listeria, and food safety generally, are much bigger and broader reaching than previously reported.