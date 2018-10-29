Bonds

US Treasury yields move higher as investors await economic data, auctions

  • At 6 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 3.085 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 3.319 percent.
  • Market sentiment has been hit by a range of negative factors in recent weeks, with investors concerned about an intensifying U.S.-China trade war, cooling global growth and Federal Reserve rate increases.

U.S. government debt prices were lower Monday morning.

Market sentiment has been hit by a range of negative factors in recent weeks, with investors concerned about an intensifying U.S.-China trade war, cooling global growth and Federal Reserve rate increases. Some major indices have already slipped into corrective territory amid heightened worries over corporate earnings too.

On the data front, personal income and consumer spending figures for September are scheduled to be published at around 8:30 a.m. ET. Later in the session, Dallas Fed manufacturing data for October is set to be released.

On the auction front, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion in 13-week bills and $39 billion in 26-week bills on Monday.

In oil markets, crude futures slipped on Monday as dollar strength underscored concerns that economic growth may be slowing.

Brent crude traded at around $77.19 a barrel on Monday morning, down 0.6 percent, while U.S. crude was around $67.20 a barrel, around 0.55 percent lower.

