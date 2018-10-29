US Treasury yields move higher as investors await economic data, auctions

Market sentiment has been hit by a range of negative factors in recent weeks, with investors concerned about an intensifying U.S.-China trade war, cooling global growth and Federal Reserve rate increases. Some major indices have already slipped into corrective territory amid heightened worries over corporate earnings too.

On the data front, personal income and consumer spending figures for September are scheduled to be published at around 8:30 a.m. ET. Later in the session, Dallas Fed manufacturing data for October is set to be released.

On the auction front, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion in 13-week bills and $39 billion in 26-week bills on Monday.

In oil markets, crude futures slipped on Monday as dollar strength underscored concerns that economic growth may be slowing.

Brent crude traded at around $77.19 a barrel on Monday morning, down 0.6 percent, while U.S. crude was around $67.20 a barrel, around 0.55 percent lower.