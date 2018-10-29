The Defense Department says it's sending 5,200 active duty troops to "harden" the southern border against a migrant caravan making its way through Mexico.

Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy tells reporters that 800 soldiers were en route on Monday and that the remainder of the troops would be at the southwest border by the end of the week.

That's in addition to the more than 2,000 members of the National Guard already providing assistance at the border now. Officials say the troops will provide "mission enhancing capabilities" and will be armed.

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump has been trying to focus on the caravan just a week before the midterm elections.

The migrant caravan has been moving slowly north from Central America and its numbers have been dwindling.

Trump has escalated his threats against a migrant caravan traveling to the U.S. border, labelling the effort an "invasion" and declaring the "Military is waiting for you."

Trump tweeted Monday about the caravan of several thousand Central American migrants moving through Mexico, saying no one will be admitted "unless you go through the legal process."

Trump also said the group includes "Gang Members and some very bad people." He has made similar claims before without offering evidence.