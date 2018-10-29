US reportedly planning tariffs on remaining $257 billion in Chinese goods if Trump-Xi talks fail

The United States is preparing new tariffs against all remaining Chinese imports if trade talks between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fail to reconcile the ongoing trade dispute, according to Bloomberg News.

An announcement of new taxes against goods from China could occur as early as December and target the rest of the imports from the Asian nation that are not already subject to tariffs. The total would amount to about $257 billion worth, according to the Bloomberg report.

The U.S. stock market fell immediately after the report, with shares of global aerospace and aircraft maker Boeing falling 6 percent, on track for its worst day on Wall Street since February 2016. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 100 points following the trade news, erasing a 350-point gain earlier in the session; the S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent.

The new tariffs, if enacted, would be the final step in the Trump administration's efforts to force Chinese leadership to the negotiation table through pressure on Chinese goods. Neither the White House nor the United States Trade Representative's office immediately responded to CNBC's requests for comment.