Watch: White House briefs press for the first time in nearly four weeks

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday is set to brief reporters for the first time in nearly four weeks, as politicians react to a mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue and President Donald Trump continues to stump for Republicans in the final days before the midterm elections.

The alleged shooter, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, stormed Tree of Life synagogue Saturday with a rifle and multiple handguns, leaving 11 victims dead and six others wounded.

The shooting came a day after federal authorities arrested Cesar Sayoc, 56, in connection with a series of mail bombs addressed to prominent Democrats, as well as news network CNN.

In a tweet Monday morning, Trump said that "great anger in our Country" is "caused in part" by "the Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People."

Amid the tumultuous week, Trump continued to host raucous rallies around the country in key states to help give GOP candidates an edge in the final days before the midterms. At least four more Trump rallies — in Missouri, West Virginia and Florida — were scheduled between the Monday press briefing and the end of the week.

At the previous briefing on Oct. 3, Sanders fielded questions about allegations of sexual misconduct against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has since been confirmed to the nine-member high court. She also responded to an in-depth report from The New York Times on the Trump family's taxes that accused the president of "instances of outright fraud." Sanders called the report "highly defamatory" in that press briefing, where she took questions for about 17 minutes.