4 things to consider before wearing a Halloween costume to work tomorrow

Halloween is just hours away, and you may be wondering whether you should wear the costume you've been planning for months to the office tomorrow, or wait for 5 p.m.

"Costumes have become a lot more culturally acceptable and available in the last 10 years," says Chicago Costume Company general manager Courtland Hickey.

The Chicago Costume Company has been making costumes for theaters, trick-or-treaters and corporate events for 40 years, and Hickey has been on both sides of workplace costumes — he's helped customers find the perfect look and laid out rules for his creative employees as well.

Here's his advice for what to consider as you assemble a workplace-ready costume: