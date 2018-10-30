Tech

Amazon is having its third straight day of losses

  • Amazon closed Monday with its biggest two-day drop since February 2014.
  • The stock continues to decline for its third day since delivering a disappointing earnings report on Thursday.
Jeff Bezos
Rex Curry | Reuters
Jeff Bezos

Amazon started its third straight day of losses Tuesday, down around half a percent. It was down about 24 percent for the month of October as of Tuesday morning.

The stock been on a steady decline since Thursday when it missed revenue estimates and delivered disappointing fourth quarter guidance. October has been the worst month for Amazon since 2008.

At Monday's close, Amazon shed $103.93 or 6.3 percent. The stock was trading at its lowest rate since April after suffering its biggest two-day loss since February 2014 at 13.7 percent

Expert explains why Amazon's stock dropped, despite positive earnings report
