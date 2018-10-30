Tech

Apple says the iPad is outselling every laptop on the market

  • Apple has now sold more than 400 million iPads, with unit sales of 11.6 million in the previous quarter.
  • The company said on Tuesday that the iPad is outselling laptops from the biggest computer makers.
Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils new iPads in New York on Oct. 30, 2018.
Apple is doing everything it can to position the iPad as the PC killer.

CEO Tim Cook said at an event in New York on Tuesday that Apple has now sold more than 400 million iPads since the product's introduction in 2010. He displayed a chart showing that Apple sold 44.2 million iPads in the past four quarters, topping notebook sales from HP, Lenovo, Dell and a handful of the other top computer makers.

"What you might not know is we've sold more iPads in the last year than the entire notebook lineup of all of the biggest notebook manufacturers," Cook said at the event, which was focused on a refresh of the iPad .

Apple sold 18.3 million Macs in the past four quarters, placing its own computer brand in the middle of the chart, had it been included.

IPads still don't come with trackpads, and they can't run every desktop Mac app. But Apple has been steadily upgrading the device, adding accessories to enable greater productivity and working with developers like Adobe and Microsoft to improve their applications. That's all helping Apple demonstrate that the iPad can be more than just a big iPhone.

Apple said it sold 11.6 million iPads in the fiscal third quarter.

"It's pretty phenomenal," Cook said.

