Apple says the iPad is outselling every laptop on the market

Apple is doing everything it can to position the iPad as the PC killer.

CEO Tim Cook said at an event in New York on Tuesday that Apple has now sold more than 400 million iPads since the product's introduction in 2010. He displayed a chart showing that Apple sold 44.2 million iPads in the past four quarters, topping notebook sales from HP, Lenovo, Dell and a handful of the other top computer makers.

"What you might not know is we've sold more iPads in the last year than the entire notebook lineup of all of the biggest notebook manufacturers," Cook said at the event, which was focused on a refresh of the iPad .

Apple sold 18.3 million Macs in the past four quarters, placing its own computer brand in the middle of the chart, had it been included.

IPads still don't come with trackpads, and they can't run every desktop Mac app. But Apple has been steadily upgrading the device, adding accessories to enable greater productivity and working with developers like Adobe and Microsoft to improve their applications. That's all helping Apple demonstrate that the iPad can be more than just a big iPhone.