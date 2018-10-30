Australian stocks fall after wild session on Wall Street

Stocks in Australia slipped in early trade, following a roller coaster session on Wall Street.

The benchmark ASX 200 declined 0.37 percent in early trade, with most sectors seeing losses. The energy sector fell 0.92 percent and materials slipped 0.79 percent.

But the heavily weighted financial subindex rose 0.28 percent as shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks gained: ANZ shares were up 0.48 percent, Commonwealth Bank added 0.45 percent, Westpac was up 0.65 percent and the National Australia Bank gained 0.2 percent.

Elsewhere, futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,025 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,020. The index last closed at 21,149.8.