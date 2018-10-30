Asia Markets

Australian stocks fall after wild session on Wall Street

  • Stocks in Australia slipped in early trade with most sectors seeing losses but major banking shares were higher.
  • Wall Street saw a turbulent session overnight, with all three major indexes seeing losses.
  • The moves followed a report that said Washington is planning to levy tariffs on more Chinese products if upcoming talks between the two countries' presidents fail.

Stocks in Australia slipped in early trade, following a roller coaster session on Wall Street.

The benchmark ASX 200 declined 0.37 percent in early trade, with most sectors seeing losses. The energy sector fell 0.92 percent and materials slipped 0.79 percent.

But the heavily weighted financial subindex rose 0.28 percent as shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks gained: ANZ shares were up 0.48 percent, Commonwealth Bank added 0.45 percent, Westpac was up 0.65 percent and the National Australia Bank gained 0.2 percent.

Elsewhere, futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,025 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,020. The index last closed at 21,149.8.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

Turbulent day on Wall Street

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks closed lower after giving up sharp gains from earlier in the trading day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 245.39 points to 24,442.92, after a brief dip into correction territory during the session. The S&P 500 slipped 0.7 percent to 2,641.25 by the closing bell — the index is now down 10.2 percent from its high reached at the end of September. The Nasdaq Composite declined 1.6 percent to close at 7,050.29.

The moves followed a Bloomberg News report that said the United States is preparing new tariffs against all remaining Chinese imports if trade talks between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fail to reconcile the ongoing trade dispute.

Both countries have already implemented levies on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.579 after seeing lows around the 96.3 handle in the previous session.

The Japanese yen was at 112.37 against the greenback after weakening from levels around 111.8 yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7058 following a slide from above the 0.709 handle in the last session.

Here is a look at some of the economic data being released in the trading day ahead:

  • Australia — Building approvals for the month of September at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Thomas Franck contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
NAB'A
---
WBCBF
---
CBA'C
---
ANZ'C
---
USD/JPY
---
USD INDEX
---
NASDAQ
---
.SP500
---
.DJITR
---
HSI
---
KOSPI
---
ASX 200
---
.NKXQ
---
NIKKEI
---
SHANGHAI
---