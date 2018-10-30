Facebook dips slightly after missing on revenue, user numbers

Facebook fell short when it came to revenue, daily active user and monthly active user estimates in its latest earnings report, despite exceeding analyst expectations on earnings per share.

The company reported its third-quarter earnings after bell on Tuesday:

Earnings per share (EPS): $1.76 vs $1.47 estimated, per Refinitv

$1.76 vs $1.47 estimated, per Refinitv Revenue: $13.73 billion vs. $13.78 billion estimated, per Refinitiv

$13.73 billion vs. $13.78 billion estimated, per Refinitiv Daily active users (DAUs): 1.49 billion vs. 1.51 billion estimated, according to FactSet and StreetAccount

1.49 billion vs. 1.51 billion estimated, according to FactSet and StreetAccount Monthly active users (MAUs): 2.27 billion vs. 2.29 billion estimated, according to FactSet and StreetAccount

2.27 billion vs. 2.29 billion estimated, according to FactSet and StreetAccount Average revenue per user: $6.09 vs. $6.09 estimated, per 2.29 billion, according to Street Account

Shares were initially down more than 5 percent after the report, before paring some losses.

More than 2.6 billion people use the Facebook family of apps per month, which includes Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or Messenger, the company said. It was up 100 million more people from last quarter. Around 2 billion people a day use the apps.

Last quarter, Facebook advised it expected its revenue growth rates to decline as much as high single-digit percentages during the third and fourth quarter of this year because the company has invested more in its Stories product, which has lower ad rates, and other things like security and compliance with the EU's GDPR data privacy law.

The company said it increased headcount 45 percent and costs went up 53 percent as well.

Facebook was also hit with a security breach last quarter that left more than 30 million user accounts vulnerable to unauthorized control. The issue, which was first reported in late September, exposed names, contact details and other personal information including gender, relationship status and recent locations.

