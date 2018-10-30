These charts show how future control of Congress could be decided by this year's statehouse elections

The U.S. House and Senate races are getting all the money and media coverage, but the most important contests this fall could be between the relatively unknown candidates vying for seats in your local statehouse.

That's because, in most states, those legislatures will soon redraw the congressional district maps that will heavily influence which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives for the next decade, a process known as gerrymandering.

"Both Democrats and Republicans have gerrymandered to shore up districts," said Michael Li, an election law and redistricting specialist at the Brennan Center for Justice. "Since the district maps are drawn by political branches, political considerations are paramount. And everything else — racial fairness and bringing communities together — goes on the wayside."

The process of gerrymandering has become the subject of widespread court challenges over the last decade. This year, ballot initiatives in a handful of states will let voters decide whether to put the process in the hands of bipartisan commissions tasked with taking a more even-handed approach than partisan politicians.

"People on both sides think the system is rigged, so there's a lot of energy this year," Li said.

Redistricting takes place every 10 years, based on the latest Census data showing where American voters live. As the population shifts, some House districts are redrawn to meet the constitutional requirement that each of the 435 districts contain roughly equal numbers of voters. States where the population is growing pick up new seats; those with population declines have to give up seats. The original aim was to give every voter roughly equal representation.

In practice, though, the total number of popular votes doesn't determine which party controls Congress.

Thanks in part to the added leverage provided by carefully drawn district maps, Republicans for the last two decades have usually won a greater share of seats in Congress than their overall share of the popular vote. It hasn't always been this way. For many decades, the district maps worked to favor Democrats.