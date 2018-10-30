General Electric slashes quarterly dividend to a penny a share, starting 2019

Industrials

General Electric slashed its quarterly dividend to a penny a share starting in 2019, the second dividend cut in a year.

GE reported third-quarter earnings 6 cents below Wall Street forecasts, as well as lower than expected revenue of $29.57 billion.

The embattled industrial conglomerate expects to retain about 3.9 billion of cash a year as a result of the dividend cut.

This was GE's first earnings report under chairman and CEO Larry Culp. He said in a statement the results were "far from our full potential" and called for a heightened "sense of urgency and increased "accountability across the organization to deliver better results."

"My priorities in my first 100 days are positioning our businesses to win, starting with Power, and accelerating deleveraging. We are moving with speed to improve our financial position, starting with the actions announced today. I look forward to updating you further on our progress in early 2019," Culp said.

GE said it will divide the power business into two units and "effectively eliminate Power headquarters structure." GE's ower division will be reorganized as a gas business and a business of power's remaining assets.

"Although I agree with the decision to eliminate the dividend because they certainly need that extra cash for restructuring and dealing with liabilities like a dramatically-underfunded pension, this is going to be painful for those individual shareholders who live on their dividend," said Jack DeGan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory and longtime GE shareholder, citing retired workers.

But DeGan called the dividend cut "bold action" by the new CEO Culp and said it's a sign "we're going to see more bold action with the portfolio."

GE shares rose 1.3 percent in premarket trading from Monday's close of $11.16 a share.

Expectations vs. results:

  • EPS: 14 cents a share vs. expected 20 cents a share according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
  • Revenue: $29.57 billion vs. expected $29.92 billion according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Appointed on Oct. 1, Culp was brought in after former CEO John Flannery frustrated the GE board with his slow pace of change. While Culp will speak to shareholders publicly for the first time on Tuesday, investors may have to wait until next year to hear details on his plan to turn GE around.

GE announced Oct. 12 it would delay its third quarter earnings by five days to give Culp a full month to catch up.

Culp comes in as GE expects to fall short of its previous guidance for both earnings and free cash flow in 2018. The company also announced a $23 billion noncash charge to its ailing power business, which has yet to be finalized. GE's business of selling turbines to gas and coal-fired power plants had already been suffering in recent years as utilities ramped up construction of solar and wind farms.

The GE quarterly dividend of 12 cents a share is also under scrutiny, with several Wall Street analysts saying GE may slash the dividend for the second time in a year.

"Investors appear to broadly expect a dividend cut. Given GE's grim cash backdrop, the bigger the cut the better, in our opinion," Gordon Haskett's John Inch said in an Oct. 24 note. The analyst said in a new note Monday there's a chance the dividend cut may not be announced formally on Tuesday but at a later time.

